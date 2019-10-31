The late Jim Ellis will be honored in a public “celebration of life” memorial service in December.

Ellis, the revered Washington state civic leader, died Oct. 22 at 98. He was remembered by family and public officials for spearheading public works projects, including a cleaner Lake Washington and the King County Metro bus system.

The service will be Sunday, Dec. 8 from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. at the Skybridge of Seattle’s Washington State Convention Center. The Skybridge is adjacent to Freeway Park, which Ellis had championed.

When the State Convention and Trade Center was completed in 1988, Ellis called the effort a “smashing” success and “worth all the pain,” in an interview with The Seattle Times, according to HistoryLink.