Hundreds celebrated Ugadi at Lake Washington High School in Kirkland on Saturday. Sahyadri Kannada Sangha, a nonprofit that promotes art and culture from the Indian state of Karnataka, organized the annual Ugadi festival to welcome the lunar new year. A traditional Karnataka lunch was served on banana leaves — something you won’t find in any Indian restaurant in the Northwest, says Nagendra Honavalli, who is on the Sahyadri Kannada Sangha board of directors. The event featured singing, dancing and drama from Karnataka. “We want our art and culture to grow and to be carried to the next generation,” said Honavalli. “This art form is very unique to the state of Karnataka.”