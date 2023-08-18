As Maui copes with the aftermath of deadly fires that destroyed entire communities, animal shelters on the Hawaiian island have braced for an influx of displaced pets.

Dozens of Maui cats have been flown to the Seattle area to make room for the animals who were separated from their owners. Organizers say they hope the interest in helping the Maui relief effort brings a rise in adoptions.

The Hawaii nonprofit organization Good Cat Network sent 17 cats to Seattle Humane and 18 to the NOAH Center in Stanwood this week to make space for displaced family pets on Maui. Some of the cats, flown in on an Aloha Air Cargo plane, are already available for adoption.

PAWS, the Progressive Animal Welfare Society, plans to take in another transfer of cats this weekend.

Each month, Good Cat Network sends about 30 cats to Washington from Maui, which has an estimated 40,000 free-roaming cats, according to the organization. Good Cat Network is sending additional cats this month to help the residents and animals affected by the fires.

None of the cats were someone’s pet, the organization said on its website, and were already up for adoption when they were on Maui.

The Seattle Humane cats arrived Thursday morning. Several had upper respiratory conditions and they are being treated, spokesperson Brandon Macz said. The cats’ profiles on the Seattle Humane website have a Hawaii logo on them so potential adopters can see which ones came from Maui. As of Thursday afternoon, the adoption website featured Maui cats, including Pawatak, a black 4-year-old domestic shorthair, and Neha, a brown 3-month-old kitty.

“As people respond to disasters and are looking for a way to help, this is a great way to do it locally,” Macz said. “People really like to step up in that way, especially if they were already getting a pet, this is as good a time as any.”