Crowds gathered at Club Sur in Seattle’s Sodo neighborhood Wednesday for the opening day of the Catrinas Festival, a weeklong celebration of Día de los Muertos.

During a candle-lit procession led by strings of trumpets of mariachis, Norma Salgado smiled and wiped away tears, remembering her parents who died.

“We have this tradition that our family and ancestors will be in our hearts and our memories,” said Salgado, about Día de los Muertos. “You never die until people forget you.”

Founder Carlos Alvarado said the idea for a weeklong, family-friendly celebration started in 2019, but was delayed several years due to COVID-19. The Catrinas Festival — from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. through Nov. 2. — will host a street market with food and vendors, children’s workshops, calavera face painting, Mexican charros, and live music, dancing and mariachi performances. A catrinas and catrines procession will begin each evening at 6:30 p.m. with candles and live music.

“It’s a privilege that we are starting this with my family and some very close friends,” Alvarado said.

Alvarado, an attorney who splits his time between Seattle and Mexico, said their team started planning this year’s celebration in January. Alvarado and a colleague traveled to artisans in Michoacán, Jalisco, Puebla, Guanajuato, Estado de México and Mexico City to bring back art, handicrafts and candles for altars and decorations for the exhibition. Altars are set up for community members to bring photos, flowers or keepsakes to remember and celebrate loved ones.

For more information about the Catrinas Festival, visit seattledayofthedead.com