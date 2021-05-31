Two people were rescued from Puget Sound Monday evening after a catamaran overturned, the North Kitsap Fire Department reported.

North Kitsap’s fire-rescue boat arrived at the scene first and rescued two adult men, according to North Kitsap Fire spokesperson Michele Laboda. The Seattle Fire Department, along with the Coast Guard, was also on scene to help in recovering the capsized craft.

The two people aboard the vessel placed the initial call to 911, dispatching crews at 7:47 p.m. It took nearly 30 minutes for help to arrive.

“They denied any injury, but they were understandably cold,” Laboda said. Both were wearing life jackets.

The incident occurred about three miles northwest of Shilshole Bay at mid-channel, between Seattle and the Kitsap peninsula.

“We’re not sure where it was headed,” Laboda said.

The boat launched earlier from a private residence on Miller Bay, between Suquamish and Indianola on the Kitsap peninsula. After crews were able to right the vessel Monday evening, North Kitsap Fire towed it to the Kingston Marina.

It wasn’t clear what caused the vessel to capsize, Laboda said.