The National Park Service said the man initially survived the 100-foot fall, but succumbed to injuries before he could be taken off the mountain.

A 60-year-old climber died on Sunday after falling while on Forbidden Peak in the North Cascades, according to the National Park Service.

The man was identified as Eric Lindblom from Cashmere by the Skagit County Coroner’s Office, according to a release from the North Cascades National Park Service.

The park service said Lindblom was free climbing on wet rock slabs with a group of three other climbers above their bivouac shelter when he fell about 100 feet.

A National Park Service helicopter was dispatched from Marblemount after the International Emergency Response Coordination Center was alerted about Lindblom by a personal locator beacon.

The rescue operation was made difficult by harsh weather conditions including rain, wind and lightning, the release says.

The release said Linblom initially survived the fall and was treated by his companions and rescuers, but “succumbed to the injuries” while awaiting rescue. The Skagit County Coroner’s Office ruled his death an accident.

Lindblom was one of two people killed in separate outdoor incidents over the weekend. The other occurred Saturday at Buck Mountain in Chelan County.