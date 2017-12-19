Traffic congestion in communities surrounding the crash site on Interstate 5 near Mounts Road, between Lakewood and Olympia, began building around 5:30 a.m. Officials urge caution and preparedness.

The cars of a train that was traveling 50 mph over the posted speed limit and derailed onto Interstate 5 near Olympia are being removed Tuesday morning.

Officials warn of lengthy traffic delays as the southbound freeway remains closed for the cleanup of the crash that killed at least three passengers and injured dozens more.

Cranes are lifting the cars one by one from the railway and surrounding area.

The southbound lanes of I-5 near Mounts Road outside of DuPont, Pierce County, where the crash occurred, remain closed.

State transportation officials are urging attentive driving and are reporting traffic delays in surrounding communities, as well as on northbound I-5 near the closure.

“NB (northbound) drivers — please keep eyes on the road,” the Washington Department of Transportation (WSDOT) tweeted. “Activity at rail site is a tempting distraction but your safety is more important.”

Spillover traffic began building on Highway 507 through the Roy area, roughly 23 miles from Tacoma, around 5:30 a.m., WSDOT reported. Drivers should instead use Highway 16 or Highway 3 as alternative routes.

Drivers taking detours should plan for delays and bring vehicle emergency kits — with supplies such as cellphone chargers, flashlights, batteries, first-aid kits, blankets, snacks, water and winter clothes — in case the wait is longer than expected, according to the Washington State Emergency Management Division.

Monday’s Amtrak train derailment occurred on a rebuilt, $181 million passenger corridor that aimed to make the trip between Seattle and Portland more reliable.

The train, with about 80 passengers and seven crew aboard, was supposed to slow dramatically before entering the curve where the derailment occurred.

Bella Dinh-Zarr, a member of the National Transportation Safety Board that is investigating the crash, said preliminary investigation suggests the Amtrak train was traveling at 80 mph when it went off the tracks. The train was in a 30 mph zone.

Aside from the dead, about 80 people suffered injuries ranging from minor scrapes to life-threatening wounds and were taken to various hospitals for treatment.

Survivors are sharing stories of how they escaped the scene — some of them were inside the derailed train cars — while witnesses are recalling how they rushed to help victims.

The Pierce County Medical Examiner will formally identify the deceased.

Material from The Seattle Times archives contributed to this report.