Don’t put away those tire chains yet. The Washington State Department of Transportation says you must carry chains or have all-wheel drives to get over the mountain passes Thursday.
It is snowing lightly on Snoqualmie and White passes, and there is avalanche control on Stevens Pass.
Snow and ice are reported on the highways, and the department is advising drivers to chain up early instead of waiting until you meet the snow.
