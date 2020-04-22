Without 4,000 to 5,000 daily visitors or the steady stream of volunteers, the Seattle Aquarium is almost a ghost town compared to its usual humming self.

But no matter the level of activity in the aquarium’s public spaces, a core crew of staffers has to keep working to care for the facility’s creatures.

The crew of about 20 people are doing without the army of usual volunteers, said aquarium spokesman Tim Kuniholm.

“It’s quite a lot of work,” said Grant Abel, the aquarium’s director of life sciences. “There’s the diving, the feeding, the cleaning that has to happen every day.”