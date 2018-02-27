A touching moment happened this month at Sea-Tac between a corgi named Cora and a man in need of a friendly furry face.

Before you start reading this, you might want to get some tissues ready. Let us introduce you to the comforting Corgi named Cora.

Earlier this month, Cora was traveling with her owner, Coeur d’Alene resident Madison Palm. They were on a layover at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport when Cora walked away from her owner to make a new friend — a man sitting alone by their gate.

“Cora quietly tip toed away from me during our crazy long layover and plopped herself right next to a complete stranger. He gave her scratches, told her how cute she was, and proceeded to take a photo of her,” Palm wrote in a Facebook post.

What appeared to at first be a touching moment between a man and a dog turned out to be much more. With watery eyes and a somber face, the man told Palm he had lost his dog the night before.

Cora the Corgi has what Palm describes as “a gift” to know who is hurting and how to help. That gift could soon land Cora certification as a therapy dog, as she is actively in training for the title.

Palm and Cora have been together for nearly a year. The previous owner posted in Facebook that the dog had been killing the family’s chickens, and offered the dog to the first person to claim her, according to USA Today. Upon getting Cora, Palm learned Cora had been kept outside nearly her whole life, in the heat of summer and cold of winter protecting her pups, which she had many of. And she had been severely underfed.

When the two first united, Cora had ear infections and rotted teeth. But, somehow, she still had love to give.

“It’s taken her a while to trust again (people and dogs) but that’s one of the great things about Cora and dogs in general: They forgive us humans even when they have every right not to,” Palm said in a phone interview Sunday. “She still loves humans even though they have been horrible to her.”

The video now has more than 400,000 views on Facebook, and Cora’s story has been shared by national outlets like The Today Show, BuzzFeed and Fox News.

“I was pretty shocked at first just at the magnitude of it but I knew people would react to it, especially those who know Cora and how amazingly sweet and gentle she is,” Palm said.

I mean, just look at that face …