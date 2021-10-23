A large cargo ship piled high with containers anchored about 5 miles offshore from Victoria, British Columbia, caught fire Saturday and around 6 p.m., Canadian authorities advised the crew to abandon ship.

The Victoria-based lifeboat Cape Calvert and a couple of firefighting tugs were standing by near the stricken ship, the Zim Kingston, to assess the unfolding situation and monitor the safety of the crew.

The fire was caused by a combustible chemical powder spilling from containers that were damaged in a storm Friday as the ship, arriving from South Korea, approached the entrance to the Strait of Juan de Fuca. At that time, about 40 of the ship’s containers tumbled into the Pacific Ocean in rough seas.

According to a navigation warning sent to all ships in the area, a 1-mile exclusion zone was in effect around the container ship in the vicinity of Constance Bank “due to danger of falling containers.”

“The ship is on fire and expelling toxic gas. Two fallen containers are floating in the vicinity of the vessel,” the warning said.

As a Canadian Coast Guard surveillance Dash 8-100 aircraft circled overhead Saturday afternoon, smoke billowed from the ship and radio communications indicated a fire spreading out of the crew’s control.

A CCG officer told the ship’s radio operator, citing the view from the surveillance aircraft overhead, that “flame is appearing on the inside rows (of containers). The crew is focusing on the outside containers. The flame is headed toward the interior. Over.”

The radio operator replied that about six containers were now on fire and that the crew was “trying to extinguish them with maximum water.”

However, shortly afterward, the Coast Guard informed the radio operator that the firefighting vessels sent to help the smoking ship “had been advised not to deploy any water” to fight the fire on board due to the nature of the hazardous material.

Canadian Coast Guard spokesperson Michelle Imbeau identified that as potassium amyl xanthate, a pale-yellow powder widely used in the mining industry. The ship’s manifest indicates that the containers held 57 tons of it.

According to safety information about this chemical, exposure to heat and moisture may cause decomposition “to release flammable, explosive and poisonous” carbon disulfide vapors.

Imbeau said that of the hundreds of containers piled on the ship’s deck, only four contained this combustible material, two of which fell in the ocean while two were damaged but remained on deck and started the fire.

She said the Coast Guard received a report that a fire had broken out around 11 a.m. Saturday.

Initially eight of the 21 crew members were evacuated to shore by the Cape Calvert. Just before 6 p.m., the captain could be heard on the radio requesting evacuation of four or five more crew members “that I don’t need.”

However, the Coast Guard radioed back: “The advice is that you completely abandon, including all crew and captain. Over.”

The situation was still developing at the time of publication.

The containers lost overboard meanwhile had drifted northward toward Vancouver Island and were all in offshore Canadian waters Saturday, away from the main shipping lanes, Imbeau said.

The U.S. Coast Guard sent a helicopter Friday that located a cluster of containers floating in the water and dropped a satellite buoy to mark the location. The buoy, drifting in the same direction as the containers, allows authorities to predict the location of the containers.

Both the U.S. and Canadian Coast Guards are broadcasting frequent alerts to mariners in the Strait of Juan de Fuca to keep a close lookout in the area where the containers are floating.

The Zim Kingston, an 853-feet-long container ship, left Busan, South Korea, on Oct. 5 headed for Vancouver.