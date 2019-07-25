A man was shot early Thursday by a Covington homeowner who said he felt threatened and thought the man was breaking into his vehicle, according to the King County Sheriff’s Office.

King County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Sgt. Cynthia Sampson said deputies were called to the 25000 block of 160th Avenue Southeast in unincorporated King County around 2:07 a.m. after the homeowner’s neighbor heard a gunshot and a person yelling, “Call the police!”

The 49-year-old homeowner told deputies that he saw two men inside his vehicle, which was parked in front of his house, Sampson said.

One fled, but the homeowner “felt threatened by the second subject” and shot him, she said.

The man was taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, where Sampson said he is reported to be in stable condition.

The shooting is being investigated by the Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit and will likely be forwarded the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.

Prosecutors who have handled similar cases have previously said people are allowed defend personal property in this state but cannot use excessive force to do so. Lethal force may be used only when a person has a fear of death or deadly injury.