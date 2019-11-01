A 54-year-old pedestrian was airlifted to Harborview Medical Center in critical condition early Friday after being struck by a car, according to the King County Sheriff’s Office.

The injured man was at the intersection of 164th Avenue Southeast and Southeast 272nd Street in Covington when he was hit by a black Subaru driven by a 25-year-old man, the sheriff’s office said on Twitter.

Police said the driver is believed to have been under the influence of alcohol. He was arrested on investigation of vehicular assault, the sheriff’s office said.