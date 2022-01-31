Drivers are being advised to avoid traveling west on Interstate 90 due to significant delays after a car caught on fire in the Mount Baker Tunnel on Monday, prompting closures, according to the state Department of Transportation

Officials received a report of a car on fire in the tunnel around 4:58 p.m., said Washington State Patrol Trooper Rick Johnson. The people inside the vehicle were able to get out and nobody was injured.

The tunnel was closed off and people were asked to take a detour onto Mercer Island as crews worked to suppress the fire, Johnson said.

Of ficials reopened the tunnel around 5:40 p.m., but the agency said traffic in the area would “be a mess for a while.”

Traffic was backed up across Mercer Island, the agency said on Twitter around 6 p.m.

Avoid WB 90 floating bridge – there's a fire in the WB Mount Baker Tunnel and traffic is quickly backing up all the across the bridge. On the right of the on-coming traffic you'll foam we use for fire suppression. pic.twitter.com/KtFCv39M5m — WSDOT Traffic (@wsdot_traffic) February 1, 2022