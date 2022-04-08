A car fire blocked the left two lanes of northbound Interstate 405 at Southeast 8th Street in Bellevue just as the morning commute began Friday, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.
The agency announced the closure on Twitter at 5:45 a.m., as Fire Assistance and the Incident Response Team worked to clear the lanes. Drivers were asked to slow down. Video showed drivers traveling through clouds of smoke across the freeway.
By 6:30 a.m., only the HOV lane remained closed, WSDOT said.
