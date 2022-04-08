A car fire blocked the left two lanes of northbound Interstate 405 at Southeast 8th Street in Bellevue just as the morning commute began Friday, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.

Good morning!



Kicking things off this Friday morning with a car fire on southbound I-405 at SE 8th Street in #Bellevue . It's currently blocking the two left lanes. Please take it slow through this area as Fire Assistance and the Incident Response Team help out. pic.twitter.com/G4WCq7rlhZ — WSDOT Traffic (@wsdot_traffic) April 8, 2022

The agency announced the closure on Twitter at 5:45 a.m., as Fire Assistance and the Incident Response Team worked to clear the lanes. Drivers were asked to slow down. Video showed drivers traveling through clouds of smoke across the freeway.

By 6:30 a.m., only the HOV lane remained closed, WSDOT said.