All Interstate 5 northbound lanes in downtown Seattle have reopened after a car fire blocked several lanes Monday morning, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.

WSDOT’s Incident Response Team, the State Patrol and the Seattle Fire Department responded to the scene as WSDOT urged drivers to slow down in the area and to expect delays during the morning commute.

The fire closed the two right mainline northbound lanes at about 7:30 a.m., as well as the two left collector-distributor lanes on I-5.