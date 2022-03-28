A car fire is blocking the two left northbound collector-distributor lanes on Interstate 5 in Seattle Monday morning, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.

WSDOT’s Incident Response Team, the State Patrol and the Seattle Fire Department are at the scene, according to WSDOT.

“Please take it slow on I-5 in both directions. Expect delays,” the agency said on Twitter.

The two right northbound mainline lanes were briefly closed Monday before reopening at about 8 a.m.

There was no estimated time for a full reopening.

Check back for updates.