A car crashed through a window at an LA Fitness in North Seattle just after 7:30 a.m. Monday and splashed into the swimming pool, according to police.

“Apparently, a 70-year-old male was attempting to set the parking brake while in the parking lot but hit the gas pedal instead, causing the car to go through the window and into the pool,” Seattle Police spokesman Mark Jamieson said.

No one was injured, and no charges or citations are expected, Jamieson added. The gym is at the intersection of Aurora Avenue North and North 132nd Street.

Three people were in the pool at the time, Seattle Fire Department spokeswoman Kristin Tinsley said.

“One of the people in the pool swam over to help the driver get out of the car,” Tinsley said.