Seattle police and fire units have responded to reports of a car crashing into a building at Boylston Avenue and East Pike Street.
Firefighters are working to pull a female from a car, the department wrote in a tweet. There was no word on injuries.
East Pike Street is blocked in both directions between Harvard Avenue and Belmont Avenue, according to the Seattle Department of Transportation.
This post will be updated.
