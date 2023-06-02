A 57-year-old woman died Friday when her car left the roadway and hit a tree near Judkins Park, according to Seattle police.

She was the only person in the vehicle, which crashed near the corner of 23rd Avenue South and South Judkins Street in the Central District.

Firefighter dispatch logs show a major extrication response at 4:45 p.m. along 23rd Avenue, where a car landed to the right of the sidewalk. Police said they closed southbound lanes to gather evidence.

Collision on 23rd Ave S at S Judkins St blocking all NB & SB lanes. Use alternate routes. pic.twitter.com/RlIN26DGZ7 — SDOT Traffic (@SDOTtraffic) June 2, 2023

A police update Friday evening said it appears the driver lost control while going through a traffic signal that was “about to turn red.”

The tree-lined arterial, which passes Judkins Park and apartments in the Central District, is a common thoroughfare to Rainier Valley and I-90 onramps, and the speed is marked for 25 mph.

More than 750 people died last year on Washington state roads, the most since 1990, as national data also shows an upswing in traffic casualties, rising fastest among pedestrians.