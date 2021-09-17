A collision on the Ballard Bridge blocked all northbound and southbound lanes for about an hour Friday evening.

Drivers were advised to choose alternative routes. King County Metro’s RapidRide D Line was rerouted to the Fremont Bridge.

According to the Seattle Department of Transportation, the crash occurred around 5:30 p.m. and both lanes were still blocked around 6:30 p.m. Traffic maps showed slowdowns on 15th Avenue Northwest, Leary Way Northwest, West Nickerson Street and the Fremont Bridge.

Motorists are advised to drive cautiously during the weekend’s rainy weather.

