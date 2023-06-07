Artists gathered at Seattle’s Magnuson Park on Saturday for the Plein Air Magnuson Park Paint Out. The event was held by the Sand Point Arts and Cultural Exchange, the Magnuson Park Gallery and Plein Air Washington Artists. Artists painted on location in natural light, then exhibited their works afterward as part of the festival. According to organizers, over 80 artists of all experience levels participated using watercolor, acrylic, and oil paint.

Select works from the paint out and other artists are on display at “Plein Air Views of Washington,” a curated exhibit at the Magnuson Park Gallery that runs through June 17. Also on that day, Building 30 West will host an open art studios event from noon-4 p.m. where all 32 art studios will be open to the public.

The gallery is located in Magnuson Park, 7448 63rd Ave. N.E. and is open Thursday-Saturday from noon-3 p.m.

More about the Plein Air Festival: www.spaceatmagnuson.org/pleinairfestival