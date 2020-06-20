Demonstrators claiming the space around the empty Seattle Police Department East Precinct have transformed the neighborhood into a hot spot of political activism. The protest area, first known as Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone (CHAZ) and later renamed Capitol Hill Organized Protest (CHOP), extends for several blocks and includes apartment buildings, small businesses and a big portion of Cal Anderson Park.
