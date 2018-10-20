The candidates debated in Spokane and touched on many of the themes they struck in their first debate Oct. 8 in Tacoma.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Candidates in Washington’s U.S. senate race clashed Saturday over policies on the environment, trade and tariffs, immigration and health care.

Sen. Maria Cantwell, a Democrat, and Republican challenger Susan Hutchison held their second debate in Spokane and touched on many of the themes they struck in their first debate Oct. 8 in Tacoma, the KING 5 television station reported.

Cantwell said she supports efforts to reduce greenhouse gasses and reliance on fossil fuels, such as investing in renewable energy. Hutchison said balancing environmental policy with economic needs is crucial.

Cantwell, a former tech executive who previously severed one term the U.S. House and six years as a state representative in the Washington Legislature, beat Republican Sen. Slade Gorton in that 2000 race by just 2,229 votes. Her win margin increased significantly in her next two elections, and she garnered more than 60 percent of the vote in her 2012 re-election bid.

Hutchison spent two decades as a Seattle TV news anchor before leading the state Republican party for five years.