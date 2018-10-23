SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — A man who died in a motorcycle crash last month remains listed as a candidate for Spokane County Sheriff on the November ballot.
KREM reports that Scott Maclay, who legally changed his name to Dumpozzie Dot Com, was set to face incumbent Ozzie Knezovich.
Maclay died Sept. 3 in a crash in Benewah County, Idaho.
State law says that if a deceased candidate wins the election, the affiliated party will select three candidates to send to the Board of County Commissioners to decide the winner.
Spokane County Elections Auditor Vicki Dalton says Maclay preferred the independent party.
Maclay garnered 13 percent of the votes in the May primary race.