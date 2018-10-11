Puget Sound Energy, the state’s largest private energy utility, started receiving gas overnight.

Natural-gas imports from Canada have resumed into Washington, a day after being halted due to a pipeline explosion that sent some of the state’s utility companies scrambling to find substitute sources of energy.

Puget Sound Energy, the state’s largest private energy utility, started receiving gas overnight, company spokeswoman Janet Kim said by phone Thursday morning. The company still wants its customers to continue reducing consumption while it works to stabilizes its system, she said.

Cascade Natural Gas, another company that was impacted by the stoppage, said its customers can return to normal usage, according to an emailed statement.

Tuesday’s rupture in the natural-gas pipeline that brings the fuel from underground deposits in Alberta and British Columbia into Washington had cut off its flow, forcing companies that use it to produce electricity to issue calls to hundreds of thousands of their customers to cut consumption in order to avoid power outages. Garbage pickups in King County and most of Snohomish County were canceled on Thursday to save the natural gas used by trucks that collect the waste, while Sound Transit said it substituted some of its buses that use the fuel with smaller ones.

A spokeswoman for King County Waste Management said it’s unclear when garbage pickups will resume.