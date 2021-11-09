BLAINE — America’s shuttered northern border, which for the last 20 months has separated families, devastated businesses and inconvenienced thousands, reopened with a bang on Monday. And then it faded to a whimper.

Cars began lining up in Canada at 11 p.m. Sunday, waiting to cross into Blaine. At midnight, when Canadian visitors were allowed in for the first time in more than a year and a half, there were fireworks.

At 7 a.m., the lineup of cars was a couple hundred yards long.

At 10 a.m., there was no line. There were only four cars at the crossing’s seven open lanes.

The reopening — after the longest border closure in more than two centuries — was cause for celebration, but one tempered by inconvenience: It remains quite the pain to cross back into Canada.

“I’m really happy and I know a lot of people are, it’s been a long haul,” said Rick Blank, the head park ranger at Peace Arch State Park, which sits at the Blaine border crossing, its northern half in British Columbia, its southern half in Washington. “This is normal, this is what should be going on with the two countries.”

The fireworks over Blaine’s Peace Arch were not Blank’s doing.

“Of course it was all illegal, but I’m not going to get up at midnight to go down there,” he said.

The arch was built a century ago, to commemorate the treaties ending the War of 1812, which established a peaceful, undefended border between the U.S. and Canada.

“May these gates never be closed,” the arch proclaims.

But for most of 2020 and 2021, they were.

The border shut down for a month in March 2020, as the world was first gripped by the COVID-19 pandemic. That closure was extended to two months. Then three. Then 19 months passed.

The park, in a nebulous no man’s land between the two border crossings, became a place for cross-border friends and relatives to see each other during the closure.

Tents popped up around the park’s 19 international acres of lawn. There were reunions and weddings. Dozens of families are split by the border, with some members in Blaine and some just north.

“Some people had their conjugal visits up there,” said Larry Krishnek, who was at the park with a church group on Monday. “What the heck, that’s life.”

Canada reopened its border to vaccinated Americans in August. The U.S. took another three months to follow suit.

“Snowbirds!” yelled a border patrol agent Monday morning, as a white SUV, packed to the gills with gear, two bikes strapped to the back, approached a checkpoint. “Arizona or bust.”

There was a steady trickle of such travelers, headed south for the winter after the virus derailed last year’s plans. An RV destined for Yuma. A camper headed to Scottsdale.

Monday also saw the return of ferry service. In Port Angeles, the Black Ball Ferry Coho came back with a full load of Canadians.

But for those interested in more mundane travel, the border remains functionally closed. To cross into America, all it takes now is a travel document and proof of vaccination. But to cross into or return to Canada, travelers need proof of a negative coronavirus molecular test taken within 72 hours. Such tests can cost around $200 (they’re $180 at the Bellingham airport), and insurance often doesn’t cover them for travel purposes. So a quick day or overnight trip across the border can be prohibitively expensive.

Traysi Spring and Tom Bakken spent Monday morning at Peace Arch park holding a homemade sign, welcoming Canadian visitors. “Welcome Back Friends,” it said, with a hand-drawn heart and a maple leaf.

The couple lives in Blaine and was able to visit Spring’s family in Victoria a couple of weeks ago for the first time in nearly two years.

“We were expecting huge lines of people,” Spring said, as sporadic cars gave them approving beeps. “We really just wanted to make people feel welcome. It’s been so long.”

About 7 million people crossed into the United States at Blaine in 2019. That number dropped by 98% during the pandemic.

“We’ve been fighting to get the border open for a long time,” said U.S. Rep. Suzan DelBene, D-Medina, whose district encompasses Blaine. “Economically, it’s huge, it’s hugely important.”

The city of Blaine saw its sales tax revenues dip by 24% in 2020, as its budget contracted by more than $700,000, Mayor Bonny Onyon said.

The city cut parks and street maintenance and has only just begun to rehire some positions, with funds from the federal rescue plan that passed last spring.

The day-to-day trips that are the lifeblood of many border businesses had yet to materialize on Monday.

“Everybody is anxious to learn how soon more people will come,” said Whatcom County Executive Satpal Singh Sidhu. “I think it will take a little time, but things will come back.”

A city of just 5,700, Blaine has about a dozen businesses offering mailbox services, where Canadians can, in normal times, pick up packages to avoid costly international shipping fees.

Brant Baron owns one such business, Mail Boxes International, about three minutes’ drive from the border. His storeroom is overflowing with packages received since the pandemic began, that people have been unable to pick up. He had to lease a second warehouse to store them all.

“If you’ve ever read ‘Great Expectations,’ it’s like Miss Havisham and her wedding,” Baron said, of the novel’s Victorian mansion, frozen in one specific moment in time, gradually decaying.

The packages, stacked floor to ceiling, gather dust, slowly yellowing.

He pulls one off the shelf: Postmark April 2020. Another: Feb. 27, 2020. March 23, 2020. Will they ever be claimed?

Advertising

“It was then I began to understand that everything in the room had stopped,” Pip says in Charles Dickens’ novel. “A long time ago.”

Baron said the negative test requirement functions, essentially, as a tax, discouraging border crossings.

“The border’s open, but with that $150 to $200 tax to come down, it’s not open,” Baron said. “Until that’s removed, our core business is not coming back.”

Among the parcels waiting faithfully in Baron’s stacks: some shirts, some socks, and one item Todd Beavis had ordered during the earliest days of the shutdown, when many people rarely left the house: “Sweatpants, for COVID.”

Beavis was one of just a few Canadian customers to stop by that morning. He’d just flown back from a wedding in Las Vegas and his negative coronavirus test was still valid for another day or so.

So he drove down from Langley, B.C., to “pick up some gas, pick up a six-pack” and pick up the seven packages that have been waiting for him since April 2020.