The U.S. Forest Service has closed the White Pass and Clear Lake areas.
NACHES, Yakima County — Children attending summer camps and others have been told to leave immediately as a wildfire burns in a wilderness area in south-central Washington.
The 30-acre fire is burning about 3 miles east of White Pass Ski Area within Goat Rocks Wilderness. It was started by lightning and reported Monday.
The Yakima Herald-Republic says about 400 children and employees at camps in the Clear Lake area were evacuated Tuesday.
The U.S. Forest Service has closed the White Pass and Clear Lake areas.
Most Read Local Stories
- Grieving mother orca falling behind family as she carries dead calf for a seventh day WATCH
- After sweltering stretch, Seattle's heat wave is over for the year: National Weather Service
- Orca whale continued grieving ritual for a sixth day on Sunday
- Researchers searched all day for the grieving orca mother. Then they found her, still clinging to her calf. WATCH
- UPDATE: Orca mother carries dead calf for sixth day as family stays close by
Meanwhile, a 17-square mile wildfire near Wishram, Klickitat County, prompted mandatory evacuations of nearby areas on Wednesday. The Red Cross set up a shelter in Goldendale High School.
The fire has closed a portion of Highway 14 between highways 97 and 197.