The U.S. Forest Service has closed the White Pass and Clear Lake areas.

NACHES, Yakima County — Children attending summer camps and others have been told to leave immediately as a wildfire burns in a wilderness area in south-central Washington.

The 30-acre fire is burning about 3 miles east of White Pass Ski Area within Goat Rocks Wilderness. It was started by lightning and reported Monday.

The Yakima Herald-Republic says about 400 children and employees at camps in the Clear Lake area were evacuated Tuesday.

Meanwhile, a 17-square mile wildfire near Wishram, Klickitat County, prompted mandatory evacuations of nearby areas on Wednesday. The Red Cross set up a shelter in Goldendale High School.

The fire has closed a portion of Highway 14 between highways 97 and 197.