Put away the s’mores. Campfires are now prohibited in Eastern Washington lands managed by the state Department of Fish and Wildlife.

Due to the wet and cold start to the summer, campfire restrictions were delayed past their usual July 1 start, according to WDFW Lands Division Manager Cynthia Wilkerson.

“Wildfire risk is increasing this week, and it’s time to take proper precautions to preserve public recreation lands, wildlife habitat, public health, and safety for local communities,” Wilkerson said in a July 14 news release.

The restrictions took effect Friday and will remain in place until further notice.

Restrictions on over 700,000 acres of WDFW-managed lands east of the Cascades include:

Fires or campfires inside or outside of fire rings;

Using firearms for target shooting;

Smoking, except in an enclosed vehicle; do not throw lit cigarettes out your window;

Welding, operating a chainsaw or using an acetylene torch or open flame;

Driving a motor vehicle away from developed roads.

Personal camp stoves and lanterns fueled by propane, liquid petroleum or liquid petroleum gas are allowed.

Information about burn bans on lands managed by Washington State Parks can be found on the agency’s website.