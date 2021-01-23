By
Seattle Times staff photographer
Alan Berner
Most Read Local Stories
- What to do if you think you qualify for a COVID-19 vaccine — and what to do after you receive it
- Amazon, Virginia Mason to offer pop-up COVID-19 vaccine clinic
- Coronavirus daily news updates, January 22: What to know today about COVID-19 in the Seattle area, Washington state and the world VIEW
- Bellevue School District expands in-person learning — and takes teachers union to court VIEW
- Seattle City Council seeks to require $4 per hour pandemic pay boost for grocery workers
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.