A group of about 150 people broke windows, looted businesses and started a pair of fires on Capitol Hill Wednesday night, according to Seattle police.

The group gathered at Cal Anderson Park around 9 p.m. and proceeded to wander around the neighborhood. Some members of the group broke away and shattered windows at a business in the 1400 block of East Olive Way and started a fire inside, police said.

The Fire Department responded and extinguished the fire.

Protestors have now broken into a business in the 1100 block of Pike Street and are setting merchandise on fire. Please avoid the area if possible. — Seattle Police Dept. (@SeattlePD) July 23, 2020

The group then smashed windows and broke into another business in the 1500 block of 11th Avenue, police said. They took merchandise from the business, placed it in the middle of the street and lit it on fire, according to police.

Additional windows were broken at a business at Broadway and Madison Street and the business was looted, police said.

Two banks were also damaged near Summit Avenue and Madison, police said.

Police said there were no arrests.

The violence comes nights after windows were broken and Seattle police officers injured during a downtown protest Sunday.