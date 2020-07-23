A group of about 150 people broke windows, looted businesses and started a pair of fires on Capitol Hill Wednesday night, according to Seattle police.

The group gathered at Cal Anderson Park around 9 p.m. and proceeded to wander around the neighborhood. Some members of the group broke away and shattered windows at a business in the 1400 block of East Olive Way and started a fire inside, which Seattle firefighters extinguished, police said.

At an Uncle Ike’s location on Capitol Hill, windows were broken and the word “GENTRIFIER” was scrawled on the front of the building.

Word “Gentrifier” written on Uncle Ike’s building on Cap Hill amidst broken windows (people outside are photographers not protesters) #seattleprotest #seattleprotests pic.twitter.com/nCtYUicbUP — Elizabeth Turnbull (@LizTurnbull5) July 23, 2020

The group then smashed windows and broke into another business, Rove Vintage, in the 1500 block of 11th Avenue, police said. They took merchandise from the business, placed it in the middle of the street and lit it on fire, according to police and a live video stream from the scene.

City and state business records show Rove Vintage is owned by the wife of one of the Seattle police officers who fatally shot Charleena Lyles, a pregnant Black woman, in 2017.

Additional windows were broken Wednesday night at a business at Broadway and Madison Street, and the business was looted, police said.

Two banks were also damaged near Summit Avenue and Madison, police said.

Police said they made no arrests.

The violence comes nights after windows were broken and Seattle police officers injured during a downtown protest Sunday.