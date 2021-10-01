Burned!

Burned by a scam IRS or fake Social Security voicemail that sounded pretty darned serious? And when you called back it sounded like in the background there were a ton of people in a call center?

Burned when suddenly your screen filled with “CRITICAL ALERT FROM WINDOWS? This computer is BLOCKED?” And all you did was click on a cat video?

Yes, we want to hear from you. You’ve joined a very large family.

The FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center by May 15 had received its 6 millionth online-scam complaint since it began tracking them in 2000. And the complaint trend line is up, up, up.

Tell us your story.

Email reporter Erik Lacitis at elacitis@seattletimes.com. Include your name and phone number (not for publication).

And no, we won’t sell your contact info.