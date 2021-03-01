The King County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit is investigating a shooting early Monday morning in Burien that left one man dead.

There is not yet any information on a suspect, said Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Tim Meyer.

The shooting occurred just before 1:50 a.m. near the 12100 block of 7th Place Southwest.

The department’s SWAT and Crisis Negotiations Team are assisting with the investigation, Meyer said.

Meyer said he will release more information as it becomes available.