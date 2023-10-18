To Angelia Maxie, it was the army crawl that got her.

“It so breaks my heart,” she said, stopping by Tuesday morning with flowers while workers did the post-shooting ritual, sweeping up the broken glass. “We’re having our kids do the army crawl to get away from bullets? They’re just babies.”

To Appollonia Washington — the one who taught the safety maneuver to her classes, in case of a fire — the only good news is Monday afternoon’s drive-by shooting in Seattle’s Central District did not catch her by surprise.

“We’ve been living with this street violence for two years now,” said Washington, who runs the A 4 Apple Learning Center at 23rd and Jackson. “I heard that pow-pow-pow and saw the flashes, and I immediately shouted ‘Get down, army crawl!’ They all dropped to the floor and crawled into the bathroom. So we were ready.”

The “we” here are mostly kids aged 3 to 5 years old, who were doing circle time when shots rang out Monday afternoon. All two dozen were unharmed, at least physically.

Police said a 47-year-old man who was on the sidewalk outside the day care sustained multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to Harborview Medical Center where he’s in stable condition.

But the image of children having to commando crawl to safety is a terrible marker that the city’s gun violence epidemic isn’t getting better.

This story has some familiar elements: A small business is beleaguered by crime outside, it repeatedly petitions the government for help and gets none, then ends up with windows covered in plywood.

“We’ve contacted the city about needing more police, Metro about the bus stop, Vulcan [the developer] about the drug dealers and overdoses in the parking lot, the county, the City Council, the Mayor’s Office — you name them, I’ve written to them and called them,” Washington said.

Now Washington and her mom, Deborah Coleman, who started the day care in 1994, have to figure out a path forward. On this Tuesday morning, with the day care closed for a mental health day, they had one big idea for how to proceed.

“We’re installing bulletproof glass,” she said.

She saw the startled look on my face.

“I know what you’re thinking, but we have to. I need my families to know their children are going to be safe. This isn’t the only shooting we’ve had up here lately.”

This is unbearable, Seattle: A day care feels compelled to armor itself against bullets like it’s a bank.

Washington is right about the shootings. After soaring during the pandemic, they stubbornly have not eased up in Seattle, even as violent crime has dropped in many other cities.

Through September, Seattle has seen 160 criminal shootings in which somebody was either injured, 121 incidents, or killed, 39 incidents. This figure doesn’t include self-inflicted gunshots, or “shots fired” reports where nobody was known to be hit. Last year, which police said was the worst on record for Seattle shootings, there were 157 such incidents through September.

Back in the 2010s, Seattle averaged 65 such incidents through the first nine months of each year. So we’re up more than 100% and persisting with that for a second straight year.

At 23rd and Jackson, there have been eight major shootings since 2021 when the day care relocated here, including two killings and one that injured three adults and a 2-year-old.

Beyond installing bulletproof glass — which will be pricey for a day care — Washington isn’t sure what would help. More cop patrols, she said. More community effort. More effort to intercede with gangs.

Chase Bank on the opposite corner had an armed guard posted outside on Tuesday.

Advertising

There had been hope at the end of last year, when Seattle crime started dropping a bit, that things might trend toward normal. The theory was that the crime surge was related to the pandemic, so it might recede as the pandemic did.

With gun violence though, that’s obviously not happening.

The day care put out an official statement: “We would like to ask the community, is public safety a buzzword for politicians or can it serve as a call to action for our youth and community?”

The problem is that for too long now, Seattle hasn’t been able to make up its collective mind about how it wants to approach crime. More or less police? More anti-violence programs? Something else? The candidates in the City Council races seem divided along these lines as well, suggesting the lack of direction may not end anytime soon.

Said Maxie, who brought flowers Tuesday: “People just pulling up, shooting out of the car with no concern in the world about what they might be hitting. This is crazy. We’re just going about our day, and we end up sitting ducks.”

These are pleas for leadership — for concentrated focus from someone to change the arc of this story. We can’t be a city where a day care putting up bulletproof glass becomes a new normal. Can we?