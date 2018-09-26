The Washington State Patrol said it was evacuating the Highways Licenses Building and urged people to avoid the area in a tweet posted at 2:53 p.m.

A building on the Washington State Capitol campus was evacuated Wednesday afternoon as the Washington State Patrol investigates a bomb threat.

The Highways Licenses Building was evacuated after a caller to the building around 1:30 p.m. said there was a bomb inside, said Washington State Patrol Sgt. Darren Wright.

No devices have been found and authorities have not identified the caller, Wright said.

“Nothing that has raised any attention” has been found, Wright said. “Only the threat.”

The building has been evacuated and employees have been sent home for the day. It will take several hours to clear the building, Wright said. A bomb squad and several K9 units were on the way to the scene, Wright said.

State workers gather at the south side of the Capitol campus after evacuation notice of the Highway/License building. Which is across the street on the north side (but not pictured.) pic.twitter.com/xHOMgVflOz — Joseph O'Sullivan (@OlympiaJoe) September 26, 2018

Authorities will do a “very methodical” search of the building, Wright said. “It’s a very long and tedious process.”

“We’re going to make sure this building is completely safe and free of any devices,” Wright said.

The Washington State Patrol urged people to avoid the area.

CAPITOL CAMPUS ALERT: Law enforcement is currently evacuating the Highway Licensing Building due to a threat. Avoid the area. We will provide updates as soon as they come in. — WA State Patrol (@wastatepatrol) September 26, 2018

The building, located at 1125 Washington Street Southeast, includes offices for staff in the Washington Office of the Attorney General and the Washington State Department of Licensing, according to a map of the capitol campus.

Wright said he did not know whether the call was made to a specific office in the building.

A spokeswoman for the Department of Licensing told The Olympian the threat was made to the Attorney General’s Office. A spokesman for the Attorney General told The Seattle Times he had no information on the threat.

An alert sent at 3:23 p.m. said two parking garage stair towers, Plaza Garage stair towers 4 and 5 on the south side of the building, were also closed. Wright said employees would be able to retrieve their vehicles but could not enter the Highways Licenses Building.

This is a developing story. Watch for updates. Seattle Times staff reporter Joseph O’Sullivan contributed to this report.