A house caught fire in Lakewood on Friday evening as a brushfire stretched to a half-mile along Highway 512, closing the westbound lanes.
The extent of damage to the house was not clear, and it was not immediately known if anyone was home.
The fire began around 5 p.m. on the side of the highway at Portland Avenue and quickly spread toward Vickery Boulevard.
Washington state Trooper Brooke Bova could not say how much of the fire had been contained.
As a precaution, many counties including King have put fire bans in place. Temperatures are forecast to remain in the mid-80s this weekend.
