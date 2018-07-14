Drivers are being advised to use Highway 2/97 on the east side of the river.

Highway 97A from Wenatchee to Entiat will be closed until at least late Saturday afternoon because of a brush fire burning west of the Columbia River near the Rocky Reach Dam, according to the state Department of Transportation.

The fire has forced the evacuation of several homes from milepost 204 on Highway 97A north to Swakane Canyon Road, including homes on Swakane Canyon Road and Burch Mountain Road, the Wenatchee World is reporting. Ohme Garden Road and McMullan Road are also under the low-level warning.

Chelan County Sheriff’s Office deputies will go to homes if evacuation levels increase, according to Chelan County Emergency Management Facebook page.