A brush fire and two collisions blocked Interstate 5 and Highway 2 midday Sunday.

Traffic on northbound Interstate 5 in Snohomish County near Arlington was backed up for at least four miles Sunday as crews fought a brush fire in the freeway median, according to the Washington State Patrol. A collision in the backup blocked the left lane.

Meanwhile, a collision on U.S. Highway 2 near State Route 9, east of Everett, had blocked all lanes, according to a Washington State Department of Transportation travel alert issued at 12:37 p.m.

Fire crews were wrapping up work on the I-5 blaze during the noon hour, said WSP Trooper Rocky Oliphant.

The late-morning fire near Milepost 210 put off a large plume of smoke, reducing visibility and prompting officials to completely close the northbound lanes of the freeway. Traffic was backed up as far as Milepost 206 at one point. Southbound travel was also impacted, Oliphant said.