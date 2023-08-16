A brush fire in Lakewood’s Fort Steilacoom Park threatened surrounding neighborhoods, prompting officials to briefly advise residents to evacuate as they fought the fire.

A helicopter crew from the Washington Department of Natural Resources was scooping water from nearby Waughop Lake to help put out the fire that broke out Wednesday afternoon, the Lakewood Police Department said.

Officials first advised evacuations shortly before 2 p.m., but lifted them shortly before 5 p.m., West Pierce Fire and Rescue shared on X, formerly known as Twitter. Crews remained in the area.

It wasn’t immediately clear how large the fire was or what caused it.