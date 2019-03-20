One person was arrested in connection to a brush fire in White Center that spread to a nearby apartment complex Wednesday, which officials now believe was arson, according to King County Sheriff’s spokesman Sgt. Ryan Abbott.

The fire, which was in the 10700 block of 14th Avenue Southwest, damaged apartment units and injured three firefighters.

Firefighters responded around 3 p.m. and evacuated units in two nearby apartment complexes, said Puget Sound Regional Fire Authority spokesman Capt. Kyle Ohashi. Pushed by the wind, the fire spread into one of the apartment buildings and damaged all seven units, Ohashi said.

No occupants were injured but three firefighters were, Ohashi said. A Seattle Fire Department firefighter was sent to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, while another firefighter was sent to the hospital as a precaution and one was treated at the scene, he said.

The fire was upgraded to a three-alarm less than an hour after it started because of its size and the unusually warm temperatures the region has seen this week. Burien firefighters received assistance from other agencies in the region, including Puget Sound Fire, Seattle Fire Department and South King Fire and Rescue.

The fire was mostly extinguished by around 5 p.m., but crews were still putting out hot spots, Ohashi said.