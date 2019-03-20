A large brush fire in White Center spread to a nearby apartment complex Wednesday afternoon, damaging units and injuring three firefighters.

The fire broke out in the 10700 block of 14th Avenue Southwest around 3 p.m., said Puget Sound Regional Fire Authority spokesman Capt. Kyle Ohashi. Firefighters evacuated units in two nearby apartment complexes. The fire, pushed by the wind, spread into one of the apartment buildings and damaged all seven units, Ohashi said.

No occupants were injured but three firefighters were, Ohashi said. A Seattle Fire Department firefighter was sent to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, while another firefighter was sent to the hospital as a precaution and one was treated at the scene, he said.

The fire was upgraded to a three-alarm less than an hour after it started because of its size and the unusually warm temperatures the region has seen this week. Burien firefighters received assistance from other agencies in the region, including Puget Sound Fire, Seattle Fire Department and South King Fire and Rescue.

The fire was mostly extinguished by around 5 p.m., but crews were still putting out hot spots, Ohashi said. The cause of the fire is under investigation.