LAKEWOOD, Wash. (AP) — A fast-moving brush fire destroyed eight mobile homes and damaged others Friday in a suburb of Tacoma, Washington, according to fire officials.

Firefighters responded to the fire in Lakewood on Friday afternoon, West Pierce Fire and Rescue said. The blaze started as a brush fire that extended to the Jamestown Mobile Home Park, officials said.

Eight mobile homes are total losses and up to six others sustained heavy damage.

Firefighters were in the process of accounting for all the residents on Friday evening. It wasn’t known if anyone was hurt.

Crews were extinguishing hot spots and had asked contractors to bring in excavators to move debris, KING-TV reported.

A Pierce County transit bus was in the area as a temporary place for evacuated residents to cool down and shelter. The American Red Cross was helping people who were displaced.