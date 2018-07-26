Smoky fire alongside Interstate 5 jammed up traffic north of Seattle.

Firefighters took nearly a half hour to extinguish a smokey brush fire that closed traffic briefly on southbound Interstate 5 at 130th Street near Northgate Thursday evening.

Traffic was clogged when smoke blew across the roadway, impacting visibility, according to the Washington state Department of Transportation.

The fire was first reported by WSDOT around 6:30 p.m.

The Seattle Fire Department (SFD) reported the fire was controlled by 7 p.m. Seven engines were dispatched to fight the fire due to a limited water supply, according to the SFD twitter.

By 8 p.m. the heavy traffic had receded.