The highway is closed from just east of Ellensburg to the Vantage Bridge.

A growing brush fire has closed both directions of Interstate 90, about six miles east of Ellensburg, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.

A level 3 evacuation, which means residents should leave immediately, has been authorized for Vantage in Kittitas County, according to the Washington State Fire Marshal’s Office. The fire has engulfed more than 300 acres, it said.

The transportation department said in a tweet that there is no estimated time for reopening the freeway.

On the eastbound side, the road closure begins at Exit 115. On the westbound side, traffic is stopped at Exit 137, where the freeway joins with State Route 26 on the east side of Vantage Bridge.

I-90 is closed at EB at MP 115 Kittitas and WB at MP 138 due to a brush fire. No estimated time for reopening and no detour available. pic.twitter.com/ZPPzWXvoun — I-90 Snoqualmie Pass (@SnoqualmiePass) July 10, 2018

Interstate 82 and Highway 97, both of which can help drivers bypass the stretch of closed road, remain open.