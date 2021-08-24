A brush fire along northbound Interstate 5 near Northgate briefly closed a lane and onramp Tuesday.
The Seattle Fire Department said crews were able to get the fire under control and that injuries have been reported. The incident is currently under investigation.
The fire was reported around 1 p.m. and all ramps and lanes were open by 2 p.m., according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.
