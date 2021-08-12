A brush fire along Interstate 5 in North Seattle shut down a nearby road Thursday afternoon.

Seattle Fire Department responded to and extinguished the fire in the 8100 block of Latona Avenue Northeast shortly after 1:30 p.m.

A nearby encampment was impacted and crews did not locate any occupants, according to the fire department.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

According to the Seattle Department of Transportation, the westbound lane of North 80th Street is closed between Banner Way Northeast and 5th Avenue Northeast.

No other details were immediately available.

This story will be updated. Check back for updates.