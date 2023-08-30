Brown pelicans are now commonly found, and are even abundant, along the Washington coast from spring through fall.

For decades, brown pelicans suffered severe population losses. But they are now seen as a conservation success story after rebounding once the use of DDT, an insecticide, was banned in 1972 in the U.S.

Brown pelicans were removed from the federal Endangered Species List in 2009 and Washington state’s endangered list in 2016.

The birds migrate south to California and Mexico to breed during the winter months.