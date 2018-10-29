The lawsuit comes as Washington state voters consider Initiative 1639, a ballot measure that would bar anyone under the age of 21 from buying a semi-automatic rifle like the one used in the deadly July 2016 rampage.

The brother of a teenager who was killed by her ex-boyfriend during a shooting at a house party in Mukilteo that left three dead and one wounded has filed a lawsuit against the gunman, his parents, the hosts of the party and the store where the murder weapon was purchased.

Anna Bui, Jordan Ebner and Jacob Long, were fatally shot at the July 30, 2016, party. Will Kramer was critically injured. All of the victims and the gunman, Allen Ivanov, were 19 at the time of the shootings.

The wrongful death suit filed in Snohomish County Superior Court earlier this month by David Bui, the brother of Anna Bui, seeks damages against the shooter, Allen Ivanov, and his parents, the parents whose son hosted the party and Cabela’s sporting-goods store.

“The family is hoping to get justice and fairness for their daughter and hoping to help keep her memory alive through the lawsuit and through the scholarship fund they have established,” said David Bui’s attorney, Erica Buckley. “This is one piece of them fighting for her.”

The lawsuit comes as state voters consider Initiative 1639, a ballot measure that would bar anyone under the age of 21 from buying a semi-automatic rifle like the one used in the fatal rampage. I-1639 also would add more background checks, training and a 10-day waiting period to get those weapons.

Kramer’s father, Paul Kramer, is a citizen sponsor of the measure.

The National Rifle Association and Citizens Committee for the Right to Keep and Bear Arms are leading the campaign against the measure, which is also opposed by a handful of law-enforcement organizations, including the Washington Council of Police & Sheriffs (WACOPS) and the Washington State Sheriffs Association.

Ivanov, who is now serving a life sentence at the Washington State Penitentiary in Walla Walla, was motivated by jealousy over the breakup with Bui, according to police and prosecutors.

Bui and about 20 others were at a party hosted by Tristan Bratvold at his parents’ Chennault Beach home on the night of the shooting when Ivanov began shooting.

He had purchased a Ruger AR-15-style semi-automatic rifle at the Cabela’s store near Marysville about four days before the shooting, the suit alleges.

“On the day Allen Ivanov purchased the gun, he walked into Cabela’s and walked out with the gun in less than an hour,” the suit alleges. “He was surprised by how easy it was to obtain the weapon and later referred to it as an impulse purchase.

On the night of the shooting, Ivanov later told police, he was parked outside the Chenault Beach home, reading the instruction manual for the gun and texting friends about his plan to kill Bui and others.

The suit claims that Ivanov’s mother tried to return the gun to Cabela’s, but was unable to, for which the lawsuit seeks to hold the sporting good store responsible. The suit also alleges that Ivanov’s parents knew he had mental health issues that they failed to adequately address.

The suit also claims that while Tristan Bratvold’s parents were not at home that weekend, they negligently permitted alcohol to be served to people under the age of 21.

Tristan Bratvold allegedly told investigators that the reason Bui did not flee from Ivanov was because she was intoxicated, the suit claims.

The suit also alleges that “Cabela’s knew, or should have known, that Ivanov was likely to use the gun and ammunition in a manner involving unreasonable risk of harm to himself and others.”

A woman who answered the phone at Cabela’s Tulalip store on Monday said she has “no comment at this time.” An effort to reach a spokesperson from Cabela’s parent company, Bass Pro Shops, was unsuccessful.

Another wrongful death suit against Ivanov and his parents was filed earlier this year by Long’s mother.

The Ivanovs have asked to be dismissed from that suit, arguing that under state law they are not responsible for the actions of their adult son.